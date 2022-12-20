Tigers Look To Close Out Pre-Christmas Schedule With Wednesday Win

BATON ROUGE – Looking for one final opportunity to continue to improve prior to conference play, the LSU men’s basketball team will host East Tennessee State University Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m.

Patrick Wright and former LSU Coach John Brady will have the call of the game on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship 100.7 FM in Baton Rouge) and streamed on the SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell.

Tickets, including the $15 Be A Student promotion that features a ticket, hot dog, nachos and a soft drink, are available at LSUTix.net and available at the upper concourse windows of the Maravich Center beginning one hour prior to tipoff. LSU students are admitted free of charge with a valid LSU ID.

Christmas entertainment will be featured at halftime with longtime LSU PA Announcer Dan Borne’.

The Tigers are 10-1, having won five straight and 11 straight at the Maravich Center dating back to last year. LSU is coming off a 51-point outburst in the second half in an 89-81 win over Winthrop on Saturday.

Cam Hayes in his second start for LSU had 25 points for his college career high, while KJ Williams had 18 points and Adam Miller 14. LSU made 21-of-31 field goals in the second half and for the second straight game had double digit three-pointers (11).

It is expected that LSU will go with the lineup it has used the last two games with Hayes (9.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.0 apg), Justice Hill (8.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 4.1 apg) and Miller (13.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg) at guards with Derek Fountain (7.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and KJ Williams (18.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg) at forwards.

East Tennessee State has a very deceiving 4-8 record as the Buccaneers are coming off four consecutive losses by a combined total of 10 points. ETSU lost b two to Jacksonville State, four at Morehead State, three to Queens and most recently two to UNC-Asheville on a 30-foot three-pointer at the buzzer.

In that game, Justice Smith led ETSU with 15 points while DeAnthony Taylor added 14, Jalen Haynes 13 and Jaden Seymour 11. Jordan Kind leads the team with a 13.4 scoring average while Haynes is at 13.3 points and Tipler 13.1 per game.

LSU 0-1 all-time against ETSU, having lost to the Bucs on Dec. 22, 2019, 74-63, in the Maravich Center. Also, ETSU handed Coach McMahon’s Murray State team one of their three losses a year ago.

After the game on Wednesday, the team will be off Thursday, Friday and Saturday before returning to campus on Christmas night to begin preparations for the opening game of the Southeastern Conference season.

The Tigers will open league play on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 8 p.m. against the University of Arkansas.