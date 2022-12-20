Gutierrez Lavenant Breaks Platform Record on Final Day of Auburn Diving Invite

AUBURN, Ala. – LSU diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant closed out the final day of the Auburn Diving Invitational Tuesday with a school record and victory on platform. She finished with a final score of 336.10 and surpassed Cassie Weil, who held the record since 2015.

On the final day, the women’s platform was the only event for the day. Following Lavenant’s performance, Maggie Buckley claimed third with a final score of 288.10. Rounding the Tigers on the event was Helle Tuxen, who finished eighth with a final score of 259.25.

For the third day of the invitational, the women’s three-meter and men’s platform led the way for the individual events. Gutierrez Lavenant also won the three-meter with a final score of 334.40. Tuxen nabbed fourth place with a final score of 320.80 and Buckley finished in seventh place with a score of 309.80.

On men’s platform, Carson Paul took second place with a score of 448.70. Zayne Danielewicz claimed seventh place with a score of 326.45.

The Tigers return to the LSU Natatorium on Saturday, Jan. 7, for a dual meet with Florida State. LSU will honor the seniors on the 2022-23 squad.