Tiger Trio Sit Atop Women's One-Meter on Day Two of Auburn Diving Invite

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU diving team garnered the top-three spots on the women’s one-meter springboard Sunday inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on day two of the Auburn Diving Invitational.

Helle Tuxen finished the event in first place with a final score of 306.70. She closed out the prelim session with a score of 299.80. Following Tuxen, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant closed the event with a second-place finish and a score of 305.50. Rounding out the top three was Maggie Buckley, who finished with a final score of 296.65.

On the men’s side, Adrian Abadia, Carson Paul and Zayne Danielewicz competed on the three-meter springboard. Abadia had the highest finish of the three Tigers with a fourth-place finish and a score of 382.45. Paul claimed eighth place with a final score of 347.40 and Danielewicz finished in 11th place with a score of 306.60.

The Tigers return to the diving well Monday, when they will compete on the women’s three-meter and men’s platform.