The Vision | Episode 3: Moving Forward
Go inside LSU's historic comeback win over Wake Forest on the latest episode of The Vision, our season-long, all-access docuseries on LSU Basketball
LSU Basketball does its best to learn from a difficult defeat in the Cayman Islands, taking care of business at home and in practice. Under the bright lights of an NBA arena, a large first half deficit against Wake Forest provides an opportunity for the Tigers to show they’ve learned their lesson.
“That’s the type of thing you get into coaching to see” – @Topp33
Relive the comeback win against Wake Forest and the final play from Juice Hill that sealed the deal.
Watch episode 3 of ‘The Vision’
