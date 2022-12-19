Dobles Invited To Puerto Rico Women’s National Team Camp

BATON ROUGE – Forward Taylor Dobles was invited to participate in the Puerto Rican Senior Women’s National Team camp in January.

“I’m really excited for Taylor to get this opportunity. She has worked so hard on her game these past few years and matured into a dynamic, all round forward,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “I think this is the next step for her as a soccer player and I look forward to her bringing more international experience to our roster, as there is no honor greater than representing your national team and wearing your country’s crest.”

The Puerto Rican Football Federation is the governing body of association football in Puerto Rico.

The team will commence camp at the Albergue Olimpico in Salinas, Puerto Rico, from January 9th – 15th.

Dobles, a native of Pembroke Pines, Florida, appeared in all 21 matches for the Tigers this season. She tallied two goals, two assists, and 880 minutes on the pitch this year.

The forward’s Puerto Rican descent comes from her grandparents on her father’s side, making her eligible to compete for the national team.

The senior completed her bachelor’s degree in business in December and will return for her final season with the Tigers in 2023.