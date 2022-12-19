'Brian Kelly Show' to Air Live Dec. 21 from TJ Ribs

BATON ROUGE – The final Brian Kelly Show of the 2022 season will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 7-8 p.m. CT at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

Hosted by the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, the show will preview LSU’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue. The show can be heard in the Baton Rouge area on Eagle 98.1 FM, the flagship station for LSU football.

Fans can listen to the show at www.LSUsports.net/live, on the LSU Sports Mobile App, and on other affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Questions from listeners and those in the audience will be taken via the LSU Sports Mobile App. Fans can tweet @LSURadio to submit a question for Coach Kelly.