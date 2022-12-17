LSU Completes Day One in Auburn Diving Invite

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU diving team completed day one of the Auburn Diving Invitational Saturday with the men’s one-meter springboard representing the only event on the docket inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

For the event, all three Tigers competed and Zayne Danielewicz finished with a third-place score of 331.90. Danielewicz qualified for the final with a score of 283.25 in the prelims. Adrian Abadia joined Danielewicz in the top five, finishing with a score of 320.75. Carson Paul rounded out the top eight with a score of 305.00.

LSU returns to action Sunday, which sees an expanded field. The day of competition consists of women’s one-meter springboard and men’s three-meter springboard. The second day begins at 11:00 a.m. CT with live results available on divemeets.com.