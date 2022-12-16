Eight Tigers Earn Degrees In Fall 2022

BATON ROUGE — Eight Tigers earned their degrees on Friday morning, including alumna Tinaya Alexander who completed her master’s degree.

Shannon Cooke, Lindsi Jennings, Alesia Garcia, Anna Rockett, Wasila Diwura-Soale, Taylor Dobles and Brenna McPartlan all earned their bachelor’s degrees this fall.

Cooke, Rockett, McPartlan and Diwura-Soale completed their degrees in sport administration.

Cooke, five-year member of the LSU Soccer program and co-captain of the 2022 squad, finished her career with nine goals, five assists, and 7,774 minutes played on the pitch. The fifth-year senior appeared in 94 matches for the Tigers and started in 86 of those.

A native of Cary, North Carolina, Rockett has spent four years with the Purple and Gold and recorded one goal and 46 appearances on the pitch.

McPartlan, a fifth-year senior from Blackburn, England, played two seasons for the Tigers and recorded two goals, two assists and 1,232 minutes on the pitch through 26 games played.

A three-year member of the LSU Soccer program, Diwura-Soale finished her career with five goals, one assist and 2,793 minutes on the pitch. The midfielder played in 59 matches for the Tigers and started in 53 of those.

Co-captain and fifth-year senior Lindsi Jennings earned her degree in psychology. Jennings played two seasons with the Tigers and finished her career having played in 40 matches, starting in 32 of those, and tallied three goals, two assists and 2,696 minutes on the pitch. The defender earned First-Team All-SEC honors this year for her performance in the back line.

Garcia earned her kinesiology degree while Dobles earned her degree in general business.

A native of Aurora, Colorado, Garcia played in 41 matches in her two seasons with the Tigers and started in 27 of those. The forward tallied 11 goals, five assists and 1,778 minutes on the pitch.

Dobles, the senior from Pembroke Pines, Florida, has recorded five goals, four assists and 2,401 minutes on the pitch in her time with LSU. The forward played in 58 matches and earned the start in 24 of those.

Cooke, Jennings, Garcia, Diwura-Soale and McPartlan all plan on entering the 2023 NWSL Draft. Dobles will return for her last year with the Tigers.

Alumna Tinaya Alexander also earned her degree on Friday as she completed her Master of Business Administration.

Alexander graduated in Spring 2021 with her bachelor’s degree in sports administration. During her time with the Tigers from 2017-2022, the forward completed a successful career finishing with the second highest number of assists in a single season in program history, with 22.

Her 63 career points rank No. 10 on the LSU all-time list and she is only the second player to get drafted into the NWSL when she was picked 14th overall in the second round by the Washington Spirit.

Alexander now plays professionally for Montpellier Hérault Club.