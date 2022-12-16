LSU Women's Golfer Presley Baggett Receives Diploma In Friday Ceremony

BATON ROUGE—LSU senior women’s golfer Presley Baggett was awarded a degree in Sports Administration in graduation ceremonies on the campus Friday.

Baggett, who hails from Canton, Mississippi, was one of several LSU student-athletes to take part in the fall commence exercises.

Baggett, who was the 2019 Louisiana Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year, was a part of 65 rounds for the Tigers with an average of 75.45 with one top five and three top 10 finishes.

She posted her low 54-hole score of even par 216 this past fall in the Green Wave Fall Invitational when she had rounds of 75-71-70 in the tournament in New Orleans.