Hill, Morris Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Samarah Hill and Allee Morris will walk the stage and become LSU graduates Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Hill will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a minor in Communication Studies and will begin graduate school in the spring. Hill will play for LSU in the 2023 season and is coming off a season where she tallied 119 total kills (1.92/set).

Morris will receive a bachelor’s degree in Management with a concentration in Human Resource Management. Morris will begin her master’s degree in Leadership and Human Resource Development at LSU in January. Morris concluded her playing career at LSU with 193 career kills and 160 total blocks in 57 matches played.

