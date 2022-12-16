BATON ROUGE, La. – Baseball outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo earned a biology degree Friday as graduation ceremonies are held on the LSU campus.

DiGiacomo, a product of Naples, Fla., was a four-year letterman at LSU from 2019-22, appearing in 133 games during his career with the Tigers. He batted .275 (94-for-342) over four seasons with 12 doubles, three triples, six homers, 48 RBI, 68 runs and 18 steals.

DiGiacomo was a member of the 2021 and 2020 SEC Academic Honor Roll, and the 2019 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll as a biology major.

He batted .293 (29-for-99) in 2021 with four doubles, one triple, two homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs and five steals, and he provided the game-winning, walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning of LSU’s NCAA Eugene (Ore.) Regional win over Central Connecticut State.

DiGiacomo was LSU’s leading hitter in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .351 (13-for-37) with two doubles, one triple, four RBI, nine runs and five stolen bases.

He played in 53 games (33 starts) as a true freshman in 2019, batting .275 (38-for-138) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, 15 RBI, 31 runs and six stolen bases.

DiGiacomo was selected in the 29th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates as a senior at Canterbury High School in Naples, Fla.

Academic achievement has been a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 109 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 16 years. In addition, LSU players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 163 occasions since 2007.