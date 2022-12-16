BATON ROUGE, La. – Four track and field student-athletes earned college degrees Friday as graduation ceremonies are held on the LSU campus.

The Fall 2022 track and field graduates are men’s NCAA Champion high jumper and long jumper JuVaughn Harrison (Sport Administration); women’s All-American sprinter Kiya Oviosun (Psychology); women’s distance runner Breanna Bernard (Chemical Engineering); and men’s distance runner Stephen Schlottman (Civil Engineering).

Harrison, a product of Huntsville, Ala., was a nine-time All-American at LSU, and he won six NCAA championships and six SEC titles.

He became the first man in NCAA outdoor (2019) and NCAA indoor (2021) history to sweep high jump and long jump national titles, and he accomplished the sweep again at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Harrison was a 2020 U.S. Olympian who became the first man since Jim Thorpe in 1912 to represent Team USA in both the high jump and long jump at the Olympic Games. He was also in 2021 a U.S. Track & Field champion, the U.S. and SEC Field Athlete of the Year, and a finalist for the Bowerman Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding male and female NCAA Track & Field athletes in the nation.

Oviosun, a native of Greensboro, N.C., earned 2020 All-America recognition as a member of the Tigers’ 4 x 400 meter indoor relay team, and she received second-team All-SEC honors indoors.

Bernard, who hails from Donaldsonville, La., ran cross country at Southeastern Louisiana before transferring to LSU, where she earned 2020 and 2021 SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition.

Schlottman, a product of Madisonville, La., was named to the 2020 SEC Academic Honor Roll as a member of the Tigers’ cross country squad.