Five Swimming and Diving Tigers Earn Fall Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four Tigers contributing to the 2022-23 swimming and diving squad earned their LSU degrees Friday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Maddox Fieldhouse.

Two current LSU swimmers, Kylie Bennett and Maddie Clifton walk across their respective stages to receive LSU diplomas for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and College of Science.

Bennett and Clifton joined the LSU program simultaneously, donning the purple and gold for the first time during the 2019-20 season. Bennett has been a mainstay in the distance events for LSU and has provided depth throughout her career. She is set to earn her bachelor’s of science in sociology.

Clifton has been utilized in the speed events, improving on her craft, including a personal best in the 200-back at the 2022 SEC Championships. Like Bennett, she will receive her bachelor’s of science, but with a biology concentration.

Two former LSU swimmers and current graduate assistants for the program, Ellie Baldwin and Lewis Clough have the honor of walking the graduation stage for the second time. Baldwin, who swam at LSU from 2017-21, earns her master’s in public administration. Clough will receive his master’s in business administration.

Zoe Mekus, a Louisiana native who transferred to her home state for the 2021-22 season, also walked across the stage earning her degree in interdisciplinary studies.

The LSU swimming and diving team return to action together on Jan. 7 to take on Florida State. The LSU divers are set to compete in the Auburn Diving Invitational beginning Saturday.