Edwards, Houshmandzadeh, Pleasants Become LSU Graduates

BATON ROUGE, La. – Taylor Edwards, Karrington Houshmandzadeh and Taylor Pleasants will become LSU graduates Friday.

Edwards will receive her bachelor’s degree in Psychology and is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.

Houshmandzadeh will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Child and Family Studies. She is also a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.

Pleasants will earn her bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology with a concentration in Pre-Athletic Training. Pleasants will return to play for LSU and enters the 2023 season ranked No. 3 all-time with a .610 slugging percentage and tied at No. 10 all-time with a .425 on-base percentage.

