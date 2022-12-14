GOLD | Unlocked: The Climb, Episode 1
The first episode of our all-access, season-long LSU Gymnastics series is unlocked for 24 hours.
Culture and mindset are paramount to the LSU Gymnastics Tigers. Before they can stick their first preseason landing, the team advances in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where they participate in a variety of challenges designed to foster teamwork and unity, and formulate their team slogan to propel them into the season.
“The Climb” is a season long docuseries that will chronicle the events of the 2022-23 LSU Gymnastics team.
Episode 1: “Advancing to the Climb,” features the team advance in Gulf Shores where they form their theme for the 2023 season.
Watch on LSU Gold: https://t.co/621OkQMvHT pic.twitter.com/kWtKYN3w7e
— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) December 15, 2022