Gymnastics

GOLD | Unlocked: The Climb, Episode 1

The first episode of our all-access, season-long LSU Gymnastics series is unlocked for 24 hours.

Culture and mindset are paramount to the LSU Gymnastics Tigers. Before they can stick their first preseason landing, the team advances in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where they participate in a variety of challenges designed to foster teamwork and unity, and formulate their team slogan to propel them into the season.

 

Watch Episode 1 of The Climb now!

