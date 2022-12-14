GOLD | Unlocked: The Climb, Episode 1

Culture and mindset are paramount to the LSU Gymnastics Tigers. Before they can stick their first preseason landing, the team advances in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where they participate in a variety of challenges designed to foster teamwork and unity, and formulate their team slogan to propel them into the season.

“The Climb” is a season long docuseries that will chronicle the events of the 2022-23 LSU Gymnastics team.

Episode 1: “Advancing to the Climb,” features the team advance in Gulf Shores where they form their theme for the 2023 season.

