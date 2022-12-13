No. 11 LSU Back In Action To Host Lamar Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – No. 11 LSU (9-0) will be back in action on for the first time in 10 days as the Tigers will host Lamar (4-4) in the PMAC on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT for their final home game of 2022.

The game will air on the SEC Network + and Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM, in Baton Rouge.

LSU last took the floor on December 4 in a win over Tulane. The Tigers were then off for finals week and had Sunday’s game canceled because of health and safety protocols within the New Orleans program. Starting Wednesday against Lamar, LSU will have three games in five days as it will face Montana State and Oregon State in Maui on Saturday and Sunday.

The Tigers will then be off over Christmas before returning to Baton Rouge to prep for the SEC schedule which will begin December 29 at Arkansas.

LSU is 9-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season as the Tigers have started the season hot. The addition of Angel Reese has been big as the Maryland transfer has recorded a double-double in every game up to this point in the season despite facing double- and triple-teams often when she gets the ball in the post.

“Angel is second on the team in assists (because of the attention she draws with the ball) and she’s proud of that,” Coach Kim Mulkey explained. “It doesn’t faze her, really. She gets enough shots off that. She realizes that’s going to come. We prepare her for that every day.”

Alexis Morris, who played her freshman at Baylor with Coach Mulkey and then had stops at Rutgers and Texas A&M before teaming back up with Coach Mulkey at LSU, will enter Wednesday’s game needing just 14 points to reach 1,000 points in her career. She is averaging 13.2 points per game.

In addition to Reese and Morris, Flau’jae Johnson (13.4 ppg), Jasmine Carson (12.8 ppg) and LaDazhia Williams (10.0 ppg) combine to give LSU five players that average in double figures. That combination has started seven of LSU’s nine games.

“We’ve got more options than just bigs,” Coach Mulkey said. “We’ve got kids that can take you off the dribble. We’ve got kids that can spot up and shoot the three. When you can get a little bit of all of it, I think teams have to choose their poison. They have to choose what they want to stop.”

LSU has the top scoring offense in the nation with 96.8 points per game and its scoring defense is ranked No. 9 in the country, allowing 51.1 points per game.

Lamar played on the road last Thursday at Arkansas and took gave the Razorback all they could handle. Then Cardinals entered the fourth quarter down by four before the Razorbacks pulled away to win, 63-50, and remain undefeated.

“Lamar takes Arkansas into the fourth quarter the other night and it could have gone either way,” Coach Mulkey explained. “Now, Arkansas ended up winning by 13, but Lamar is well coached. Lamar is going to create some problems. Lamar is going to play hard. We just have to be able to compete, get better every time and challenge them.”