LSU's KJ Williams Named SEC Basketball Player Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after his outstanding performance in LSU’s 72-70 win over Wake Forest Saturday in Atlanta at Holiday Hoopsgiving.

Williams, from Cleveland, Mississippi, had 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-9 from the three-point arc as the Tigers were able to overcome a 20-point deficit in the final 24 minutes of the game. LSU was down 39-19 with 4:16 to play and then cut the margin to eight by intermission.

It was the second 30-point game of the season for Williams and the sixth of his career at LSU and Murray State. It was the second highest scoring game of his college career and the top individual point effort in the Southeastern Conference this season.

Williams also had 10 rebounds in the game for his third double double of the season. It is his 30th double of his career which is third among active players in the Southeastern Conference.

LSU players host to North Carolina Central University on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Maravich Center. The game will be telecast on the SEC Network and broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.