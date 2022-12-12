LSU Remains At No. 11 In AP Women’s Basketball Poll
BATON ROUGE – For the third consecutive week, LSU came in as the nation’s No. 11 team in Monday’s AP Poll.
LSU did not play any games last week as it was off for finals. The Tigers had a game scheduled for Sunday, but New Orleans was forced to cancel because of health and safety protocols within its program.
The Tigers are back in action Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT to host Lamar in their final home game of 2022. LSU will then fly to Maui for two games against Montana State and Oregon State later in the week.
AP Poll – December 12, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (9-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|vs Liberty W 88-39
|700 (28)
|2
|Stanford (10-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|vs Gonzaga W 84-63
|672
|3
|Ohio State (10-0)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Michigan State W 74-68
|627
|4
|Indiana (10-0)
Big Ten Women
|–
|@ Penn State W 67-58
|623
|5
|Notre Dame (8-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|vs Merrimack W 108-44
|577
|6
|Virginia Tech (10-0)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|vs UNC Asheville W 86-48
|549
|7
|North Carolina (8-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|vs Wofford W 99-67
|514
|8
|North Carolina State (9-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|vs South Florida W 65-57
|505
|9
|UConn (7-2)
Big East Women
|3
|@ Maryland L 85-78
|450
|10
|UCLA (9-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|3
|vs Cal State Fullerton W 64-41
|416
|11
|LSU (9-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|@ Tulane W 85-72
|391
|12
|Iowa (8-3)
Big Ten Women
|4
|vs Minnesota W 87-64
|369
|13
|Utah (8-0)
Pacific 12 Women
|2
|@ BYU W 76-59
|359
|14
|Iowa State (7-2)
Big 12 Women
|4
|vs Jacksonville W 84-50
|329
|15
|Maryland (9-3)
Big Ten Women
|5
|vs UConn W 85-78
|310
|16
|Oregon (7-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|vs Oregon State W 75-67
|264
|16
|Creighton (8-1)
Big East Women
|2
|vs Drake W 75-71
|264
|18
|Baylor (7-2)
Big 12 Women
|1
|vs Texas-Arlington W 91-36
|186
|19
|Michigan (9-1)
Big Ten Women
|5
|vs Toledo L 71-68
|181
|20
|Arizona (7-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|8
|vs Kansas L 77-50
|177
|21
|Arkansas (12-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|vs Arkansas State W 77-63
|169
|22
|Kansas (9-0)
Big 12 Women
|–
|vs Wichita State W 72-52
|149
|23
|Gonzaga (9-2)
West Coast Women
|1
|vs UC Davis W 73-55
|100
|24
|Oklahoma (8-1)
Big 12 Women
|1
|vs Robert Morris W 94-65
|72
|25
|Villanova (9-2)
Big East Women
|–
|vs Saint Joseph’s W 82-59
|56
Others receiving votes:
St. John’s 19, Marquette 18, Louisville 14, Virginia 7, Texas 6, Duke 5, Kansas State 5, Rice 4, Florida State 3, Columbia 2, Missouri 2, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, Middle Tennessee 1