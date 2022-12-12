LSU Remains At No. 11 In AP Women’s Basketball Poll

BATON ROUGE – For the third consecutive week, LSU came in as the nation’s No. 11 team in Monday’s AP Poll.

LSU did not play any games last week as it was off for finals. The Tigers had a game scheduled for Sunday, but New Orleans was forced to cancel because of health and safety protocols within its program.

The Tigers are back in action Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT to host Lamar in their final home game of 2022. LSU will then fly to Maui for two games against Montana State and Oregon State later in the week.

AP Poll – December 12, 2022

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 South Carolina (9-0) Southeastern Women – vs Liberty W 88-39 700 (28) 2 Stanford (10-1) Pacific 12 Women – vs Gonzaga W 84-63 672 3 Ohio State (10-0) Big Ten Women – vs Michigan State W 74-68 627 4 Indiana (10-0) Big Ten Women – @ Penn State W 67-58 623 5 Notre Dame (8-1) Atlantic Coast Women – vs Merrimack W 108-44 577 6 Virginia Tech (10-0) Atlantic Coast Women 1 vs UNC Asheville W 86-48 549 7 North Carolina (8-1) Atlantic Coast Women 1 vs Wofford W 99-67 514 8 North Carolina State (9-1) Atlantic Coast Women – vs South Florida W 65-57 505 9 UConn (7-2) Big East Women 3 @ Maryland L 85-78 450 10 UCLA (9-1) Pacific 12 Women 3 vs Cal State Fullerton W 64-41 416 11 LSU (9-0) Southeastern Women – @ Tulane W 85-72 391 12 Iowa (8-3) Big Ten Women 4 vs Minnesota W 87-64 369 13 Utah (8-0) Pacific 12 Women 2 @ BYU W 76-59 359 14 Iowa State (7-2) Big 12 Women 4 vs Jacksonville W 84-50 329 15 Maryland (9-3) Big Ten Women 5 vs UConn W 85-78 310 16 Oregon (7-1) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs Oregon State W 75-67 264 16 Creighton (8-1) Big East Women 2 vs Drake W 75-71 264 18 Baylor (7-2) Big 12 Women 1 vs Texas-Arlington W 91-36 186 19 Michigan (9-1) Big Ten Women 5 vs Toledo L 71-68 181 20 Arizona (7-1) Pacific 12 Women 8 vs Kansas L 77-50 177 21 Arkansas (12-0) Southeastern Women – vs Arkansas State W 77-63 169 22 Kansas (9-0) Big 12 Women – vs Wichita State W 72-52 149 23 Gonzaga (9-2) West Coast Women 1 vs UC Davis W 73-55 100 24 Oklahoma (8-1) Big 12 Women 1 vs Robert Morris W 94-65 72 25 Villanova (9-2) Big East Women – vs Saint Joseph’s W 82-59 56

Others receiving votes:

St. John’s 19, Marquette 18, Louisville 14, Virginia 7, Texas 6, Duke 5, Kansas State 5, Rice 4, Florida State 3, Columbia 2, Missouri 2, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, Middle Tennessee 1