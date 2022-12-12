LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

LSU Remains At No. 11 In AP Women’s Basketball Poll

BATON ROUGE – For the third consecutive week, LSU came in as the nation’s No. 11 team in Monday’s AP Poll.

LSU did not play any games last week as it was off for finals. The Tigers had a game scheduled for Sunday, but New Orleans was forced to cancel because of health and safety protocols within its program.

The Tigers are back in action Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT to host Lamar in their final home game of 2022. LSU will then fly to Maui for two games against Montana State and Oregon State later in the week.

AP Poll – December 12, 2022

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 South Carolina (9-0)

Southeastern Women

 vs Liberty W 88-39 700 (28)
2 Stanford (10-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 vs Gonzaga W 84-63 672
3 Ohio State (10-0)

Big Ten Women

 vs Michigan State W 74-68 627
4 Indiana (10-0)

Big Ten Women

 @ Penn State W 67-58 623
5 Notre Dame (8-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 vs Merrimack W 108-44 577
6 Virginia Tech (10-0)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 vs UNC Asheville W 86-48 549
7 North Carolina (8-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 vs Wofford W 99-67 514
8 North Carolina State (9-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 vs South Florida W 65-57 505
9 UConn (7-2)

Big East Women

 3 @ Maryland L 85-78 450
10 UCLA (9-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 3 vs Cal State Fullerton W 64-41 416
11 LSU (9-0)

Southeastern Women

 @ Tulane W 85-72 391
12 Iowa (8-3)

Big Ten Women

 4 vs Minnesota W 87-64 369
13 Utah (8-0)

Pacific 12 Women

 2 @ BYU W 76-59 359
14 Iowa State (7-2)

Big 12 Women

 4 vs Jacksonville W 84-50 329
15 Maryland (9-3)

Big Ten Women

 5 vs UConn W 85-78 310
16 Oregon (7-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 vs Oregon State W 75-67 264
16 Creighton (8-1)

Big East Women

 2 vs Drake W 75-71 264
18 Baylor (7-2)

Big 12 Women

 1 vs Texas-Arlington W 91-36 186
19 Michigan (9-1)

Big Ten Women

 5 vs Toledo L 71-68 181
20 Arizona (7-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 8 vs Kansas L 77-50 177
21 Arkansas (12-0)

Southeastern Women

 vs Arkansas State W 77-63 169
22 Kansas (9-0)

Big 12 Women

 vs Wichita State W 72-52 149
23 Gonzaga (9-2)

West Coast Women

 1 vs UC Davis W 73-55 100
24 Oklahoma (8-1)

Big 12 Women

 1 vs Robert Morris W 94-65 72
25 Villanova (9-2)

Big East Women

 vs Saint Joseph’s W 82-59 56

Others receiving votes:

St. John’s 19, Marquette 18, Louisville 14, Virginia 7, Texas 6, Duke 5, Kansas State 5, Rice 4, Florida State 3, Columbia 2, Missouri 2, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, Middle Tennessee 1

