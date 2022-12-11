BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU Sixty is also streamed live each week on the official web site of LSU Athletics, www.LSUsports.net.

LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark joins the show to discuss Gymnastics 101 and Fan Fest, the annual preseason event that will be held Monday night in the Maravich Center.

The show continues as Franques visits with LSU men’s golf coach Chuck Winstead, who previews the Tigers’ upcoming spring season.

Lori Williams, Deputy Athletics Director for Leadership and Strategy, appears on LSU Sixty to explain how LSU Athletics benefits its student-athletes by promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

LSU Sixty concludes with a preview of upcoming programming on the LSU Sports Radio Network.