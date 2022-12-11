Gymnastics Returns To PMAC For Annual Showcase

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics is set to preview the 2023 season for the annual Gym 101 showcase and fan fest at 6:30 p.m. CT Monday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Fan fest begins at 5:00 p.m. in front of the arena and will include photo stations, food trucks, a children’s gymnastics area and free shirts to the first 1,000 fans.

The Gym 101 showcase will start at 6:30 p.m. inside the PMAC and is free to all fans to attend. The showcase will run in normal meet style and will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

There will be a post-meet autograph session in the Legends Club following the conclusion of the meet and will be the only session of the upcoming season.

Season tickets are still available for the 2023 season. The Tigers continue to look for a new record as more than 7,000 season tickets have been sold. Season tickets are on sale at $36 for adults and $18 for youth in the 300 level of the arena.



Single-meet tickets are also available in sections 313-321 and 334-344 for all five home meets.



For all ticket information visit lsutix.net.