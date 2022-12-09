Sunday’s LSU Women’s Basketball Game vs. UNO Cancelled

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball game on Sunday has been canceled because of health and safety protocols within the New Orleans program.

LSU actively searched for a replacement to play Sunday but was unable to find an opponent.

The game will not be rescheduled or made-up. For fans who had purchased tickets to Sunday’s game, refunds will be issued at the end of the season. If you would like to exchange your ticket from the UNO game for a future game, please contact the LSU ticket office.

The postgame autographs that were scheduled for Sunday will now take place following LSU’s New Year’s Day game against Vanderbilt.

The Tigers will face off against Lamar in the PMAC, Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT, where there will be a LSU Women’s Basketball 2023 Calendar giveaway.