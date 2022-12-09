Gymnastics Ranked No. 6 In Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team ranked No. 6 in the WCGA Preseason Poll, the organization announced on Friday morning.

The Tigers totaled 1,434 points amongst the top 36 teams. Members of the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association voted the University of Oklahoma the top team heading into the 2023 season.

Oklahoma totaled 1,727 points and 22 first place votes. The Tigers will kick off the 2023 season against the Sooners in Baton Rouge for the squad’s home opener on January 16.

LSU heads into 2023 ranked in the top-10 for the eleventh straight season. The ranking also marks the 26th consecutive season that the Tigers were placed in the top-25.

The Tigers own one of the toughest and most exciting schedules for the upcoming season, meeting all but one ranked team in the regular season.

The schedule includes 11 top-25 matchups and six top-10 matchups this season, with three of those being in the Maravich Center. Every team in the Southeastern Conference found a spot in the top-20.

(1) Oklahoma, (2) Florida, (3) Utah, (5) Auburn, (7) Alabama, (8) California, (9) Missouri, (11) Kentucky, (15) Arkansas, (20) Georgia, and (21) Washington all own spots in the top-25.

LSU continues to look for a new record as more than 7,100 season tickets have been sold. Season tickets are still available at $36 for adults and $18 for youth in the 300 level of the arena. Single-meet tickets are also available in sections 313-321 and 334-344 for all five home meets.

For all ticket information visit lsutix.net.

2022-23 WCGA Preseason Poll:

Rank, Team, Points (First Place Votes)

Oklahoma (1727 points; 22 first place) Florida (1724 points) (21 first place votes) Utah (1648 points) (2 first place votes) Michigan (1600 points) (4 first place votes) Auburn (1509 points) LSU (1434 points) Alabama (1395 points) California (1325 points) Missouri (1262 points) UCLA (1242 points) Kentucky (1154 points) Michigan State (1129 points) Denver (1119 points) Oregon State (1066 points) Arkansas (1043 points) Minnesota (1042 points) Stanford (1007 points) Iowa (952 points) Ohio State (844 points) Georgia (794 points) Washington (768 points) BYU (674 points) Illinois (674 points) Arizona State (583 points) Arizona (548 points) Boise State (501 points) North Carolina (497 points) Southern Utah (455 points) Maryland (424 points) Iowa State (407 points) North Carolina State (373 points) Nebraska (295 points) West Virginia (214 points) Utah State (212 points) Penn State (146 points) San Jose State (144 points)

Also receiving votes: Towson (142), George Washington (94), Central Michigan (93), Temple (69), Western Michigan (60), Kent State (55), New Hampshire (51), Rutgers (50), Pittsburgh (16), Bowling Green (15), Sacramento State (14), UC Davis (8), Illinois State (5), Texas Woman’s (4), LIU (4), Northern Illinois (3), Ball State (2), Lindenwood (2), and Fisk (1)