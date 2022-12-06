LSU Gold
The Path | Strong Foundation

Watch Episode 14 of The Path now, exclusively on LSU GOLD

On the latest episode of The Path, LSU Football prepares to face No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship in Year 1 under Head Coach Brian Kelly. On Championship Saturday’s biggest stage, the Tigers show grit and toughness, fighting for four quarters in Atlanta.

If you haven’t already, sign up for a free 7-day trial of LSU GOLD, where fans can get unrivaled content and unprecedented access to the Tigers all year long.

http://lsu.gold 

Free 7 day trial of LSU GOLD Watch The Path Now

