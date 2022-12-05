LSU Women’s Basketball Holds Firm At No. 11 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball held firm at No. 11 in the AP Poll Monday for the second consecutive week.
LSU is 9-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The Tigers have four remaining non-conference games before starting SEC play. LSU has this week off for finals before taking on New Orleans on Sunday and Lamar next Wednesday. Then LSU will head to Hawaii for the Maui Classic to round-out its non-conference schedule against Montana State and Oregon State.
In the NCAA’s first NET Ranking on Monday, LSU came in at No. 5.
AP Poll – December 5, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (8-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|vs Memphis W 79-54
|725 (29)
|2
|Stanford (10-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|vs Gonzaga W 84-63
|696
|3
|Ohio State (8-0)
Big Ten Women
|1
|@ Rutgers W 82-70
|646
|4
|Indiana (9-0)
Big Ten Women
|1
|vs Illinois W 65-61
|643
|5
|Notre Dame (7-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|2
|vs UConn W 74-60
|586
|6
|UConn (6-1)
Big East Women
|3
|@ Notre Dame L 74-60
|573
|7
|Virginia Tech (8-0)
Atlantic Coast Women
|2
|@ Tennessee W 59-56
|530
|8
|North Carolina (6-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|2
|@ Indiana L 87-63
|487
|8
|North Carolina State (7-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|4
|@ Iowa W 94-81
|487
|10
|Iowa State (6-1)
Big 12 Women
|2
|vs SIU-Edwardsville W 93-43
|479
|11
|LSU (9-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|@ Tulane W 85-72
|416
|12
|Arizona (7-0)
Pacific 12 Women
|2
|@ New Mexico W 77-60
|387
|13
|UCLA (8-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|2
|@ UC Santa Barbara W 68-57
|364
|14
|Michigan (9-0)
Big Ten Women
|3
|vs Northwestern W 77-66
|337
|15
|Utah (7-0)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|@ Mississippi Valley State W 109-42
|332
|16
|Iowa (6-3)
Big Ten Women
|6
|@ Wisconsin W 102-71
|291
|17
|Oregon (6-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|2
|vs Portland W 90-51
|248
|18
|Creighton (7-1)
Big East Women
|5
|@ St. John’s L 66-62
|244
|19
|Baylor (6-2)
Big 12 Women
|2
|vs Houston Christian W 79-35
|180
|20
|Maryland (7-3)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Nebraska L 90-67
|165
|21
|Arkansas (10-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|vs Oral Roberts W 92-58
|121
|22
|Gonzaga (7-2)
West Coast Women
|1
|@ Stanford L 84-63
|106
|23
|Oklahoma (7-1)
Big 12 Women
|–
|vs Ole Miss W 69-59
|99
|24
|Kansas State (8-1)
Big 12 Women
|–
|vs Houston W 73-59
|57
|25
|Villanova (7-2)
Big East Women
|–
|@ Providence W 79-54
|45
Others receiving votes:
Kansas 37, Marquette 30, Louisville 28, Texas 17, St. John’s 14, South Florida 12, Miami (FL) 12, Virginia 8, Duke 5, Florida State 4, Rice 4, Purdue 3, Nebraska 2, Missouri 2, Seton Hall 1, Middle Tennessee 1