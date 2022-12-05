LSU Women’s Basketball Holds Firm At No. 11 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball held firm at No. 11 in the AP Poll Monday for the second consecutive week.

LSU is 9-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The Tigers have four remaining non-conference games before starting SEC play. LSU has this week off for finals before taking on New Orleans on Sunday and Lamar next Wednesday. Then LSU will head to Hawaii for the Maui Classic to round-out its non-conference schedule against Montana State and Oregon State.

In the NCAA’s first NET Ranking on Monday, LSU came in at No. 5.

AP Poll – December 5, 2022

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 South Carolina (8-0) Southeastern Women – vs Memphis W 79-54 725 (29) 2 Stanford (10-1) Pacific 12 Women – vs Gonzaga W 84-63 696 3 Ohio State (8-0) Big Ten Women 1 @ Rutgers W 82-70 646 4 Indiana (9-0) Big Ten Women 1 vs Illinois W 65-61 643 5 Notre Dame (7-1) Atlantic Coast Women 2 vs UConn W 74-60 586 6 UConn (6-1) Big East Women 3 @ Notre Dame L 74-60 573 7 Virginia Tech (8-0) Atlantic Coast Women 2 @ Tennessee W 59-56 530 8 North Carolina (6-1) Atlantic Coast Women 2 @ Indiana L 87-63 487 8 North Carolina State (7-1) Atlantic Coast Women 4 @ Iowa W 94-81 487 10 Iowa State (6-1) Big 12 Women 2 vs SIU-Edwardsville W 93-43 479 11 LSU (9-0) Southeastern Women – @ Tulane W 85-72 416 12 Arizona (7-0) Pacific 12 Women 2 @ New Mexico W 77-60 387 13 UCLA (8-1) Pacific 12 Women 2 @ UC Santa Barbara W 68-57 364 14 Michigan (9-0) Big Ten Women 3 vs Northwestern W 77-66 337 15 Utah (7-0) Pacific 12 Women 1 @ Mississippi Valley State W 109-42 332 16 Iowa (6-3) Big Ten Women 6 @ Wisconsin W 102-71 291 17 Oregon (6-1) Pacific 12 Women 2 vs Portland W 90-51 248 18 Creighton (7-1) Big East Women 5 @ St. John’s L 66-62 244 19 Baylor (6-2) Big 12 Women 2 vs Houston Christian W 79-35 180 20 Maryland (7-3) Big Ten Women – vs Nebraska L 90-67 165 21 Arkansas (10-0) Southeastern Women – vs Oral Roberts W 92-58 121 22 Gonzaga (7-2) West Coast Women 1 @ Stanford L 84-63 106 23 Oklahoma (7-1) Big 12 Women – vs Ole Miss W 69-59 99 24 Kansas State (8-1) Big 12 Women – vs Houston W 73-59 57 25 Villanova (7-2) Big East Women – @ Providence W 79-54 45

Others receiving votes:

Kansas 37, Marquette 30, Louisville 28, Texas 17, St. John’s 14, South Florida 12, Miami (FL) 12, Virginia 8, Duke 5, Florida State 4, Rice 4, Purdue 3, Nebraska 2, Missouri 2, Seton Hall 1, Middle Tennessee 1