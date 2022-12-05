LSU Gold
Men's Basketball

GOLD | The Vision, Episode 2: Nothing for Granted

Episode 2 of our LSU Basketball docuseries takes you behind the scenes of the Tigers' start to the season and trip to the Cayman Islands. Available now on GOLD.

+0
GOLD | The Vision, Episode 2: Nothing for Granted
Early season tests provide a chance for the Tigers to shine and reap the rewards of a demanding offseason. After holding serve at home, they head to the Caymans, showcasing their potential and learning just how much every second matters.

KJ Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds.