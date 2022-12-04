BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU Sixty is also streamed live each week on the official web site of LSU Athletics, www.LSUsports.net.

Sunday’s show opens with highlights of the LSU-Georgia SEC Championship football game, featuring the calls of “The Voice of the Tigers,” Chris Blair.

The show continues as Franques visits with first-year volleyball coach Tonya Johnson, who led the Tigers on Friday to their first NCAA Tournament win since 2014.

Dr. LaKeitha Poole, LSU’s Assistant Athletics Director for Sport Psychology and Counseling, joins the show to discuss the programs her staff offers to benefit Tiger student-athletes.

LSU Sixty concludes with a look at the football bowl destination for the Tigers and other teams around the nation, and a preview of upcoming programming on the LSU Sports Radio Network.