No. 11 LSU On The Road Sunday At Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – The No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (8-0) will face Tulane (5-2) in its first true road game of the season Sunday at 4 p.m. CT in Fogelman Arena.

Sunday’s game can be streamed on ESPN+ with Jack Benjamin and Tiffany Aidoo on the call. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Wright will be on air on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge. Tickets for Sunday’s game are available through Tulane.

The Tigers are off to their best start since beginning 9-0 during the 2009-10 season. Early in the year, LSU has been dominant and is leading the NCAA with 98.2 points and 54.1 rebounds per game. The Tigers also lead the nation with a +49.8-scoring margin, but they are coming of their slimmest victory of the season on Tuesday when they battled Southeastern to a 63-55 victory. LSU was held to a season low in points, rebounds, shooting percentage and fast-break points against the in-state Lady Lions.

The Tigers will look shake Tuesday’s performance off as they head to New Orleans for their first true road test of the season as they make the hour-long drive down I-10 to take on Tulane in its home gym. Tulane is 6-5 over the past 11 games of the series since 2010, a stretch that included an unranked Green Wave overtime win in 2011 when LSU entered the game ranked No. 20. Last season in Coach Mulkey’s first matchup against Tulane at LSU, the Tigers earned a 75-58 victory. LSU owns a 33-9 all-time record over Tulane.

“They are going to be fired up because it is LSU on their home floor,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I anticipate that it could possibly be their largest crowd because Saturday their football team plays there for a (conference) championship. That’s why we moved the game to Sunday so I would imagine a lot of people stay and come to the women’s basketball game on Sunday.”

Tulane is averaging 75.7 points per game this season and is a team known for shooting the three-ball as the Green Wave are averaging 8.7 made threes per game. Marta Galic averages 3.3 made threes a game for Tulane and is shooting 50-percent behind the arc.

Lisa Stockton is in her 29th season leading the Tulane Women’s Basketball program and 32nd season as a head coach overall, carrying a 629-339 career record into Sunday’s matchup.

“I have much respect for Lisa Stockton and her staff,” Coach Mulkey say. “I have known Alan (Frey) on her staff for a long time. He works really hard. (Stockton) is a coach that has to have all the records there because she has been there a long time. We know what we face. We know how good they are and the challenge they present, and we better be ready to play.”

LSU’s Angel Reese has been a dominant force through her first eight games at LSU as she has recorded a double-double every game of her LSU career. She leads the country with 14.8 rebounds per game and leads the SEC with 23.4 points per game.