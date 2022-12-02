Hoover Garners JDL Player of the Year Distinction

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU All-American pitcher Carley Hoover was honored as the Japan Diamond Softball League’s Player of the Year.

In the 2022 season, Hoover logged a 1.66 ERA in 152 innings pitched and recorded a league-best 18 wins and 198 strikeouts. In addition to being named Player of the Year, Hoover was the only pitcher listed on the Best Nine Team.

“Carley just has a knack for winning and being a dominate player,” said head coach Beth Torina. “She is still one of the most decorated pitchers to come through LSU and she leaves her mark on every program she is a part of. Congratulations to Carley!”

Hoover is a two-time NFCA All-American for the LSU Tigers (2015, 2018) and ranks No. 5 in the program’s record book with 71 wins, 754 strikeouts and 66 complete games. She also sits No. 2 all-time with 10 career saves and No. 4 with a .195 opponent batting average.

