BATON ROUGE — Midfielder Wasila Diwura-Soale was named to the 2022 All-Southeast Region Second Team, announced by United Soccer Coaches.

The graduate student from Accra, Ghana, started in 20 and appeared in all 21 matches for the Tigers this season.

Diwura-Soale recorded four goals in her final season at LSU. Her goals came against Princeton, Ole Miss and Florida State.

The graduate student held down the midfield and was a force on both sides of the ball. She tallied 12 shots in her 1,616 minutes on the pitch.

The United Soccer Coaches NCAA All-Region Team is the second honor that the midfielder has received this season. Diwura-Soale also notched All-SEC Second Team Honors in October.