BATON ROUGE, La. – Katie Johnson, a United Kingdom middle distance champion, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Thursday.

Johnson, a product of George Watson’s College in Edinburgh, Scotland, was crowned 2021 Scottish champion for 800 meters at both the under-17 and under-20 levels, and she also won the English 800-meters under-17 and under-20 titles.

“Katie has tremendous range,” Shaver said, “and she will contribute to our team’s success in both middle distance events.”

Johnson, a native of Prestonpans, Scotland, has a personal-best time of 2:06.04 in the 800 meters, and she also competes in the 1500-meter and 400-meter events.

She received in 2021 the prestigious Sport Scotland Young Sportswoman Of The Year award at a ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland.