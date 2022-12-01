BATON ROUGE, La. – Rhen Langley, the 2022 Louisiana state cross country champion, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Thursday.

Langley, a senior at Zachary (La.) High School, will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible to compete beginning with the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to have Rhen join our distance group next season,” Shaver said. “He will be a contributor in cross country, as well as in the indoor and outdoor track seasons.”

At the Louisiana High School Championships on November 14 in Natchitoches, La., Langley won the boys’ state cross country title in 16:07.02 over the three-mile course.

He was also the overall winner at regional competition on November 3, finishing in 15:26.30 to complete the three-mile race over 20 seconds faster than the nearest competitor.

Langley established a personal-best time of 15:20.5 on October 8 at the Catholic High Invitational in Baton Rouge.