BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Acosta, one of the nation’s top high school throwers, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Wednesday.

Acosta, a senior at Midland (Texas) Legacy High School, will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible to compete beginning with the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited with Leah joining our program to work with (LSU throws coach) Andy Kokhanovsky,” Shaver said. “She has a tremendous work ethic, and I believe she will continue to develop into a contributor at the championship meets.”

Acosta has a personal-best discus mark of 161’ 10”, and her personal record in the shot put is 44’ 3”.

She has qualified for the UIL State Track & Field Championships in Texas for two straight years, a feat that puts her in elite company at Legacy High, a school that has produced its share of memorable athletes.

Acosta became last spring the first Legacy High girl to qualify for back-to-back state meets in 29 years, since Tanisha Mills accomplished the feat in 1992-93.