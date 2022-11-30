LSU’s Angel Reese Named On Wade Trophy Watchlist

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese was named to another watchlist Wednesday morning, this time for the Wade Trophy which is presented each year to the best player in women’s college basketball by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Reese, since transferring to LSU from Maryland, has been dominant to start the season and currently leads the nation in rebounding with 14.8 rebounds per game in ranks No. 9 nationally and No. 1 in the SEC with 23.4 points per game. Through eight games at LSU, Reese has eight double-doubles.

Here is a full list of the watchlists and honors Reese has earned up to this point this season:

– Preseason Katrina McClain Award Top-20 Watchlist

– Preseason Media All-SEC Second Team

– Preseason Coaches All-SEC First Team

– Preseason The Athletic All-America Second Team

– Naismith Award Women’s Preseason Watchlist

– Wooden Award Preseason Watchlist

– SEC Co-Player of the Week (11/15)

– Goombay Splash MVP

– SEC Player of the Week (11/29)

– Wade Trophy Watchlist

The Wade Watch list of candidates for the Wade Trophy is composed of players selected by the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Selection Committee. The committee will review the list midseason to determine if additional players will be added based on their play during the first half of the 2022-23 season.

2022-23 Wade Trophy Watch List