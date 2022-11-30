Bohnet Selected to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior defensive specialist Jill Bohnet has been selected to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Community Service Team announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office.

Bohnet is the Athletes for Hope – LSU Volleyball Community Service Representative. She contributed school supply donations for Thankful Tiger and made backpacks for foster kids filled with those supplies on the Thankful Tiger Service Day. Bohnet played a key role in painting and cleaning local and historical McKinnley High School and assisted kids with disabilities who play baseball at The Miracle League Baseball Games. The Woodlands, Texas native is the elected President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee since 2021 and has already been offered and accepted a full-time position for Ovintiv as an engineer and will be stationed in Denver, Colo.

On the court, Bohnet is having her best season yet. She is averaging 3.00 digs per set (330 total) and has 14 aces. Entering the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Bohnet has played in 93 matches and 326 sets where she has accumulated 638 total digs, 57 assists and 34 aces in her career with the Fighting Tigers.

LSU is gearing up for its 16th NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2017. The Tigers’ first-round match will be against Hawai’i at 4:30 p.m. CT Friday, December 2 at the Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif. The winner of that match will face the winner between Stanford – the overall No. 4 seed in the tournament and Pepperdine at 8 p.m. CT Saturday, December 3.

LSU concluded the regular season with a 15-13 record, including a 9-9 split in SEC play for its first winning season since 2019.

