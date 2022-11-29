BATON ROUGE, La. – Taylor Fingers, one of the nation’s best high school long/triple jumpers, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Tuesday.

Fingers, a senior at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible to compete beginning with the 2023-24 season.

“Taylor is an up-and-coming jumper we look forward to joining our program,” Shaver said. “Her jump potential and development have our staff very excited.”

Fingers was the runner-up last spring in the long jump at the Texas State Track & Field Championships, and her personal best in the event is a school-record 19’ 10” mark.

She placed third at the state meet in the triple jump, in which she has a 40’ 5.75” personal-best leap.

Fingers, who is also a star soccer player at Timberview High, competed last summer at the USA Track & Field U20 Championships in Eugene, Ore., where she advanced to the triple jump finals.