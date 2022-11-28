No. 11 LSU Back Home Tuesday To Host Southeastern

BATON ROUGE – After a successful trip to Bimini, the No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (7-0) will be back at home to host Southeastern Louisiana (4-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC.

The Tigers are coming off two wins last week over George Mason and UAB to claim the Goombay Splash Bimini Division Championship.

LSU is back in the PMAC Tuesday where the Tigers have scored 100+ points in all five of their home games up to this point in the season. LSU’s current program record for 100-point games in a season is six in 1983-84, a record the team could tie on Tuesday.

The game can be streamed on the SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

The first 250 students at Tuesday’s game will receive free Raising Canes and the 500 students will get “Kim’s Krewe” shirts.

Through seven games this season LSU leads the nation averaging 103.3 points per game and 55.7 rebounds per game.

In LSU’s win on Saturday over UAB in Bimini, three Tigers recorded double-doubles in points and rebounds. Angel Reese had her seventh double-double in as many games with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Carson had her first career double-double with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Flau’jae Johnson had her second double-double in three games with 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

“I told the team after that game,” Coach Mulkey said, “almost 40 years of coaching, I’ve had numerous players in a game have double-doubles, but I don’t now that I’ve had three that had double-doubles in rebounds and scoring. To have them in those three categories, I just can’t remember that.

“What made that so special is two of the three are perimeter players (Carson and Johnson) and they were challenged in the scouting report that because UAB shoots a lot of threes, the majority of the rebounds are coming long and you’ve got to get those long rebounds and they took it to heart.”

Early in her LSU career, Reese has lived up to her high expectations since transferring from Maryland. She currently leads the SEC averaging 23.1 points per game and 15.3 rebounds per game. Her seven consecutive double-doubles are the most in program history since Sylvia Fowles had 19 consecutive double-doubles in 2006-07.

“Angel Reese shows her ability every time we are on the floor,” Mulkey said. “She can do things as a post player that guards do – the euro-step, running the floor. She’s a rebounding machine.”

The freshman Johnson has scored in double figures every game of her career up to this point and claimed SEC Freshman of the Week honors in both of the first two weeks of the season. The Week 3 winner will be announced Tuesday morning and Johnson will receive consideration once again after a strong showing in Bimini where she averaged 14.5 points and 11.0 rebounds over two games. Johnson has had two double-doubles in the past three games.