LSU Climbs To No. 11 in Women’s AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – After going 2-0 in Bimini and improving to 7-0 on the season, the LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up one spot to No. 11 in Monday’s AP Poll.

LSU is leading the country averaging 103.3 points for game and grabbing 55.7 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are set to host Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CT and on Sunday at 4 p.m. will play in their first true road game of the season, traveling to New Orleans to take on Tulane.

AP Poll – November 28, 2022

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 South Carolina (6-0) Southeastern Women – vs Hampton W 85-38 725 (29) 2 Stanford (8-1) Pacific 12 Women – @ Hawai’i W 68-39 687 3 UConn (5-0) Big East Women – vs Iowa W 86-79 676 4 Ohio State (6-0) Big Ten Women – vs North Alabama W 105-67 605 5 Indiana (7-0) Big Ten Women 1 vs Memphis W 79-64 587 6 North Carolina (6-0) Atlantic Coast Women 2 vs Iowa State W 73-64 577 7 Notre Dame (6-0) Atlantic Coast Women – vs Arizona State W 85-65 565 8 Iowa State (5-1) Big 12 Women 3 vs North Carolina L 73-64 492 9 Virginia Tech (6-0) Atlantic Coast Women 2 vs Longwood W 89-28 457 10 Iowa (5-2) Big Ten Women 1 vs UConn L 86-79 435 11 LSU (7-0) Southeastern Women 1 vs UAB W 99-64 412 12 North Carolina State (6-1) Atlantic Coast Women 1 vs West Virginia W 78-40 408 13 Creighton (6-0) Big East Women 3 @ Xavier W 57-51 351 14 Arizona (6-0) Pacific 12 Women 1 @ San Diego W 86-60 350 15 UCLA (7-0) Pacific 12 Women 5 vs Jackson State W 72-60 281 16 Utah (6-0) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs Ole Miss W 69-67 280 17 Michigan (7-0) Big Ten Women 5 vs Baylor W 84-75 265 18 Louisville (5-2) Atlantic Coast Women 8 vs Longwood W 100-37 262 19 Oregon (5-1) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs Michigan State W 86-78 198 20 Maryland (6-2) Big Ten Women 6 vs Pittsburgh W 87-63 166 21 Baylor (5-2) Big 12 Women – vs Michigan L 84-75 127 22 Texas (3-3) Big 12 Women 3 vs Princeton W 74-50 126 23 Gonzaga (5-1) West Coast Women – vs Tennessee W 73-72 85 24 Marquette (6-1) Big East Women – vs St. Francis (PA) W 83-40 64 25 Villanova (6-1) Big East Women 2 vs South Florida W 72-50 61

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 50, South Dakota State 37, Arkansas 36, Kansas State 25, Kansas 17, Tennessee 12, Virginia 2, Duke 2