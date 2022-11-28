LSU Gold
Men's Basketball

The Matt McMahon Show - Episode 1 (2022-23)

The Matt McMahon Show - Episode 1 (2022-23)

The Matt McMahon Show

Mondays * | 7-8 p.m. CT | Live from TJ Ribs
(* dates subject to change)

2023-23 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS

Show #1: Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Show #2: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 (due to game on Dec. 13)
Show #3: Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Show #4: Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Show #5: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 (due to game on Jan. 3)
Show #6: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 (due to game on Jan. 10)
Show #7: Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
Show #8: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 (due to game on Jan. 24)
Show #9: Monday, Jan. 30, 2023
Show #10: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Show #11: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 (due to game on Feb. 14)
Show #12: Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
Show #13: Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
Show #14: Monday, March 6, 2023

