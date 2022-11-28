LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

Kim Mulkey Show Begins Wednesday at TJ Ribs

BATON ROUGE – The first edition of the 2022-23 Kim Mulkey Show will take place at 7 p.m. CT at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway as Coach Mulkey and Patrick Wright will talk LSU Women’s Basketball for an hour each week throughout the season.

Listeners are encouraged to be a part of the show by submitting a question online or tagging @LSUradio on Twitter. The full schedule for the 2022-23 Kim Mulkey Show is listed below.

The Tigers will host Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT and LSU will play its first true road game on Sunday when the Tigers travel to New Orleans to take on Tulane at 4 p.m.

LSU is 7-0 this season and is leading the nation averaging 103.3 points per game.

2022-23 Kim Mulkey Show Schedule

Show #1: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 (due to game on Nov. 29)

Show #2: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Show #3: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 (due to game on Dec. 14)

No Show Dec. 20 due to team travel

Show #4: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Show #5: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

Show #6: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Show #7: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Show #8: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Show #9: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Show #10: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

Show #11: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

Show #12: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

Show #13: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 (subject to change to March 7 based on SEC Tournament Travel and NCAA postseason berth)

