Tigers Punch Ticket to NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time since 2017 the LSU Tigers Volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

“This is what we have worked for all season long,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”

The Tigers will travel to Stanford, Calif. and will play No. 8 seed Hawai’i in the first round at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, December 2. Pepperdine and No. 1 seed Stanford will also play in the first round of the Stanford Quarter. The first-round winners will play in the second round Saturday with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

LSU is making its 16th NCAA Tournament appearance and has a 14-15 record in NCAA Tournament matches.

LSU concluded the regular season with an overall 15-13 record, including a 9-9 mark in SEC play. It is the Tigers first winning season since 2019.

LSU NCAA Tournament Opponent Record History

vs. Arizona: 1-0

vs. California: 0-1

vs. Florida: 1-1

vs. Houston: 2-0

vs. Long Beach State: 0-1

vs. Louisville: 1-0

vs. Michigan: 1-0

vs. New Mexico: 1-0

vs. Oklahoma: 1-0

vs. Oregon: 0-1

vs. San Diego: 0-1

vs. Texas: 1-4

vs. Texas A&M: 0-1

vs. Texas Tech: 3-0

vs. Tulane: 1-0

vs. Tulsa: 0-1

vs. UCLA: 0-2

vs. UT-Arlington: 1-1

vs. Washington: 0-1

