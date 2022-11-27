LSU Gold
LSU Golfer Carla Tejedo Finishes T7 in Spanish Open

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior golfer Carla Tejedo played the final 36 holes in 11-under par to finish T7 on the Ladies European Tour’s Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana at Alferini Golf.

Tejedo posted a 7-under 63 on the par 73 layout on Saturday, including birdies on all three par five holes on the final nine holes and then followed up with a 4-under 69 on Sunday in the final round.

Tejedo turned at even on the front nine, and then posted 4-under on the final nine holes for her strong 72-hole finish at 13-under par 279, five shots off the winning score.

Tejedo had rounds of 70-74-66-69 over the course of the event in her home country.

