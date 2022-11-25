LSU Gold
Men's Basketball

Coach Matt McMahon Radio Show Begins Monday On LSU Sports Radio Network

by Kent Lowe
Listen Live Ask Coach Radio Affiliates TJ Ribs on Acadian +0
BATON ROUGE – The Matt McMahon Radio Show makes its 2022-23 season debut Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. CT on the LSU Sports Radio Network live from TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway.

The free-flowing hour of basketball conversation with host Chris Blair, the Voice of the Tigers, airs on Guaranty Media flagship station Eagle 98.1 FM along with other affiliates throughout the state.

Fans can listen and submit questions via the LSU Sports Mobile App, call in with questions at 225-578-4827 or 800-315-8255, or tweet questions to @LSUradio.

Fans can listen online at LSUsports.net/live and find their local affiliate at LSUsports.net/radioaffiliates.

Most shows are on Monday nights with the exception of those weeks when LSU is playing on Tuesday and those weeks, Coach McMahon and Blair will get together on Wednesday nights for their weekly visit.

There is no show the week of Dec. 5.

The complete schedule of show dates:

Show #1: Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Show #2: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 (due to game on Dec. 13)
Show #3: Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Show #4: Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Show #5: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 (due to game on Jan. 3)
Show #6: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 (due to game on Jan. 10)
Show #7: Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
Show #8: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 (due to game on Jan. 24)
Show #9: Monday, Jan. 30, 2023
Show #10: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Show #11: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 (due to game on Feb. 14)
Show #12: Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
Show #13: Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
Show #14: Monday, March 6, 2023

