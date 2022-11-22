Flau’jae Johnson Earns Second Straight SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week.

Through five college games, Johnson has scored in double figures each game and she put up a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.

“I’m a freshman,” Johnson said Sunday, “but a lot of people are looking for me to do great things and I want to challenge myself to do great things.”

Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game through the early part of this season. She has helped LSU score 100+ points in all of its first five games as the Tigers are averaging 108.8 points per game as a team. LSU is headed to the Bimini, Bahamas Tuesday for the Goombay Splash where it will face George Mason and UAB.

Johnson came to LSU as a McDonald’s All-American and the MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic. ESPN tabbed her as the No. 26 player in the country coming out of Sprayberry High School in Savannah, Georgia.

“We were looking for talent,” Coach Kim Mulkey said Sunday when asked what she saw when recruiting Johnson. “We are trying to move up the ladder in the SEC. When we are recruiting, we’re looking for kids who are familiar with the SEC and kids that want to play in the SEC. We knew we needed to get talent in. Johnson is the first McDonald’s All-American athlete that I signed at LSU, which was big for us.”