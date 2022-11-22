Broussard and Jennings To Represent LSU at SEC Career Tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Track & Field’s Adele Broussard and LSU Soccer’s Lindsi Jennings will represent the Tigers in Atlanta during the week of the SEC Football Championship November 29-December 1 to be a part of the 2022 SEC Career Tour.

The SEC Career Tour is held each year in order to provide exposure for SEC student-athletes who are seeking career opportunities in various fields. The 27 student-athletes will visit the business’ headquarters and meet with executives at several corporations in the Atlanta area.

Jennings was a Co-Captain on the pitch for the Tigers and landed on the All-SEC First Team. She was a force in the backline all season and tallied 2 goals, 1 assist and 5 total points.

Broussard runs for the women’s cross country team and helped the Tigers achieve their highest regional finish in school history. Broussard ran a time of 21:47.0 in the 6K race at the NCAA South Central Regional in Bryan-College Station, Texas, where LSU finished third.

SEC Career Tour Notes

The group plans to visit several corporations and organizations in the Atlanta area: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Cox Enterprises, KPMG, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Mercedes Benz USA, Lockheed Martin.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will visit with the group.

A panel of former Career Tour participants will also spend time with this year’s group: Jackson Hawthorne, Diego Chavarria, Aubrey Sultemeier, Kathryn Cosgrove, Akiya Thymes.

This marks the sixth time (2016-19, 21-22) student-athletes from each SEC university will convene in Atlanta to participate in the Career Tour leading up to the SEC Football Championship Game. The event was held virtually in 2020.

2022 SEC Career Tour Participants

Ella Burgess (Alabama Gymnastics)

Kennedy Muckelroy (Alabama Volleyball)

Christopher Bailey (Arkansas Track & Field)

Daszay Freeman (Arkansas Track & Field)

Maddison Bondon (Auburn Soccer)

Jan Galka (Auburn Men’s Tennis)

Taylor Baksay (Florida Soccer)

Will Davis (Florida Swimming & Diving)

Titiana Marsh (Georgia Track & Field)

Richard Clark (Kentucky Rifle)

Mikayla Kowalik (Kentucky Softball)

Adele Broussard (LSU Track & Field)

Lindsi Jennings (LSU Soccer)

Lea Horvath (Ole Miss Rifle)

Jared Lawrence (Ole Miss Football)

Shea Moreno (Mississippi State Softball)

Sam Smith (Mississippi State Track & Field)

Isabella Alessio (Missouri Soccer)

Mitchell Small (Missouri Cross Country/Track & Field)

Claire Pound (South Carolina Equestrian)

Destinee Rocker (South Carolina Track & Field)

Jake Hall (Tennessee Men’s Golf)

Kiki Milloy (Tennessee Softball)

Jace Brown (Texas A&M Swimming & Diving)

Star Ferguson (Texas A&M Softball)

Ben Bresnahan (Vanderbilt Football)

Ella Shamburger (Vanderbilt Soccer)