Jay Johnson Press Conference - Fall Wrapup

The teams played an eight-inning game on Friday night and two six-inning games on Sunday, and the Gold earned the series win by virtue of having more points in LSU’s situational scoring system that rewards elements like quality at-bats and effective base running.
The Tigers will now play one 10-inning game at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to conclude fall practice.
Freshman centerfielder Paxton Kling and freshman leftfielder Mic Paul each homered Friday night to lead the Purple to a 7-3 win over the Gold in Game 1 of the LSU Baseball Intra-Squad World Series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.