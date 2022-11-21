Paul Claims Platform Title on Final Day of Texas Diving Invitational

AUSTIN, Tx. – Freshman Carson Paul finished the final day of the Texas Diving Invitational Saturday with the top score nationwide on platform inside the Jamail Swimming Center.

Paul claimed first place with a score of 438.35 and outscored the next-best performer by 100 points. With his score, Paul joins the likes of LSU legend Juan Celaya-Hernandez, collecting the second-highest platform score in program history.

Additionally, Zayne Danielewicz competed on platform and placed 11th with a score of 262.00.

On the women’s side, they closed out the Texas Diving Invite on platform too, performing one less dive than the men. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant was the highest finisher at fourth with a score of 282.50. Three spots behind her was sophomore Maggie Buckley who placed seventh with a score of 253.65.

Helle Tuxen rounded out the Tigers on platform with a ninth-place finish, culminating in a score of 238.55.

LSU’s divers return to action in mid-December, as they head to Auburn for a diving invite. The invitational is set to begin Saturday, Dec. 17, and concludes Tuesday, Dec. 20.