Women's Basketball

LSU Moves Up To No. 12 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll.

LSU is set to takeoff for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash. The Tigers will take on George Mason on Thanksgiving Day. With a win, LSU would face UAB on Saturday, but with a loss to George Mason, LSU and UAB would matchup on Friday instead. The games can be streamed on FloHoops.

With LSU’s fifth consecutive 100-point game Sunday, it was believed that LSU had tied the NCAA DI record for consecutive 100-point games. It was fact checked and confirmed after the game though, the Louisiana Tech team that Kim Mulkey played on in 1981-82 scored 100+ in six straight games during the first season the NCAA sponsored women’s basketball. Mulkey and the Lady Techsters went on to win the first ever NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship.

AP Poll – November 21, 2022

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 South Carolina (4-0)

Southeastern Women

 @ Stanford W 76-71 725 (29)
2 Stanford (5-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 vs South Carolina L 76-71 687
3 UConn (3-0)

Big East Women

 2 vs North Carolina State W 91-69 676
4 Ohio State (4-0)

Big Ten Women

 4 vs McNeese State W 99-43 589
5 Iowa State (4-0)

Big 12 Women

 2 vs Columbia W 99-76 586
6 Indiana (5-0)

Big Ten Women

 6 vs Quinnipiac W 92-55 549
7 Notre Dame (4-0)

Atlantic Coast Women

 2 vs Ball State W 95-60 545
8 North Carolina (4-0)

Atlantic Coast Women

 5 @ James Madison W 76-65 473
9 Iowa (4-1)

Big Ten Women

 5 vs Belmont W 73-62 465
10 Louisville (4-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 4 vs Texas W 71-63 461
11 Virginia Tech (3-0)

Atlantic Coast Women

 3 vs USC Upstate W 79-24 403
12 LSU (5-0)

Southeastern Women

 3 vs Northwestern State W 100-45 393
13 North Carolina State (4-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 3 @ UConn L 91-69 377
14 Maryland (4-1)

Big Ten Women

 5 @ Baylor W 73-68 319
15 Arizona (4-0)

Pacific 12 Women

 3 vs Long Beach State W 86-64 307
16 Creighton (4-0)

Big East Women

 4 @ Northern Iowa W 85-66 306
17 Utah (4-0)

Pacific 12 Women

 8 vs Oklahoma W 124-78 212
18 Oregon (3-0)

Pacific 12 Women

 3 @ Southern University W 83-46 208
19 Texas (1-3)

Big 12 Women

 16 vs Louisville L 71-63 189
20 UCLA (5-0)

Pacific 12 Women

 vs Tennessee W 80-63 185
21 Baylor (3-1)

Big 12 Women

 4 vs Maryland L 73-68 182
22 Michigan (4-0)

Big Ten Women

 1 @ Fairfield W 69-53 116
23 Tennessee (2-3)

Southeastern Women

 12 vs UCLA L 80-63 96
23 Villanova (4-0)

Big East Women

 1 @ Temple W 74-71 96
25 Kansas State (5-0)

Big 12 Women

 vs Utah Tech W 91-82 71

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 69, Marquette 65, Gonzaga 33, Kansas 11, Drake 8, South Florida 5, Duke 5, Ole Miss 4, South Dakota State 4, Princeton 3, Nebraska 1, Georgia 1

