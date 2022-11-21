Clay Harris Named Deputy AD for Revenue Generation

Clay Harris, a Baton Rouge native and LSU alum with a decade of leadership experience in collegiate athletics and corporate sales, has been named LSU’s Deputy Director of Athletics for Revenue Generation, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Monday.

Amongst other revenue generating responsibilities and supervision, Harris will have oversight of LSU Athletics’ multimedia rights division – including the development and management of corporate partnerships and event promotions – while assisting with collaborative Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities between LSU’s student-athletes and corporate partners.

“Clay is an established leader and accomplished revenue generator in the collegiate sports industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to Baton Rouge,” Woodward said. “His commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic planning will further empower us to provide our student-athletes with everything they need to compete at the highest levels and maximize their opportunities at LSU.”

“It’s a dream come true to return home and join one of the most elite athletics departments in the country,” Harris said. “LSU’s coaches, staff, and student-athletes continually raise the standard of excellence in all they do. I am grateful for the opportunity and eager to do my part in supporting their efforts and contributing to the continued growth, alignment, and success of LSU Athletics.”

Harris joins LSU Athletics from Texas A&M, where he served as Vice President and General Manager of Texas A&M Ventures since December 2019. In College Station, Harris managed the university’s multimedia rights agreement and led Texas A&M Athletics to historic revenue growth, while overseeing the budget, on-site staff, and sales operations for Texas A&M Ventures, the university’s official multimedia rights partner.

Prior to his time in College Station, Harris was the General Manager of Houston Cougars Sports Properties and Rice Owls Sports Properties. He also previously served as General Sales Manager of the Red River Showdown, as well as General Manager of Tulane Sports Properties, where he played a crucial role in the opening of Tulane’s on-campus football stadium, Yulman Stadium.

A native of Baton Rouge, Harris attended Southeastern Louisiana University and LSU, earning an MBA and a Master’s in Sport Management.