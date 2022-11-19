No. 15 LSU Set To Host Northwestern State Sunday

BATON ROUGE – No. 15 LSU will close out its five-game homestand to begin the season on Sunday when it hosts Northwestern State at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC.

LSU will head to the Bimini, Bahamas over Thanksgiving for the Goombay Splash where the Tigers will take on George Mason and UAB.

Sunday’s game will air on the SEC Network + where fans can listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams who will also be on the radio call on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge. Tickets for the game are still available. The Tigers will celebrate 50 years of Women in Sports throughout the game.

LSU is averaging 111.0 points through four games this season to lead the country. The Tigers also lead the nation in rebound margin (+28.2), rebound per game (57.0) and field goal percentage defense (.226). They also boast the nation’s No. 2 victory margin at +68.0.

“All of them can score,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “There’s not anybody on my team that can’t score the ball, but you can’t all touch the ball and let me shoot. You’ve got to have assists, you’ve got to have rebounding, you’ve got to have steals, you’ve got to defend. It’s amazing what can be accomplished when no one cares who receives the credit. That’s what we’re going to try to be about.”

The Tigers will look to eclipse the 100-point mark for the fifth consecutive game. Five is believed to be the most times a NCAA women’s basketball team has scored 100+ points in consecutive games; the 1998-99 UConn team did so as did the 2013-14 Oregon team.

Through four games since coming to LSU as a transfer from Maryland, Angel Reese has four double-doubles. She is averaging 23.3 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. In each of the past three games Reese has grabbed at least 15 rebounds. Reese is also averaging 2.5 steals, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Alexis Morris has been steady for the Tigers in her second season at LSU. She is transitioning nicely into playing more of the point guard position this season rather than the off-guard where she played most of last year. Morris has done a good job of distributing the ball (5.5 apg) while limiting turnovers (1.75 tpg). The second-year Tiger has also maintained a lot her scoring as she is averaging 13.6 points per game.

The freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has scored in double-figures and is averaging 14.0 points for the Tigers. In fact, all of LSU’s starting five is averaging in double figures as West Virginia transfer Jasmine Carson is averaging 13.3 points and Missouri transfer LaDazhia Williams is scoring 12.3 points per game.

Freshman Sa’Myah Smith has come of the bench and been huge for the Tigers on the boards, grabbing 9.8 rebounds per game through her first four college contests. Other newcomers like Ohio State transfer Kateri Pool and JUCO transfer Last-Tear Poa have also played key roles in LSU’s hot start.

NWSU is 1-2, coming off a 52-56 loss against Southern. The Demons are averaging 60.7 points per game. Sharna Ayres, a NWSU guard, played for LSU during the 2020-21 season. She played in nine games that season and scored a total of four points. From Melbourne, Australia, Ayres was LSU’s sixth player from Australia, the most recent before Poa joined the program this season.