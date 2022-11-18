BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday.

McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the Tigers this spring.

“Shakeem represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 2022 World Championships in the 4×400 meter relay, where they finished Top 5 in the world,” Shaver said. “He will be another strong addition to our team for this upcoming season.”

McKay helped lead Trinidad and Tobago’s 4×400 meter relay squad to a fifth-place finish at the World Championships on July 24 in Eugene, Ore. McKay and his teammates finished the race in a time of 3:00.03.

The 19-year-old McKay has run personal bests of 21.03 seconds in the 200-meter dash and 46.74 seconds in the 400 meters.